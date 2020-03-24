BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Elementary School District expects to roll out plans this afternoon for students’ offsite distance learning programs during the state-mandated school closure through at least April 10.
Teachers will distribute lessons two ways:
w Students with internet access and the necessary technology will have online classes.
w Those who do not have internet access will receive classwork in packets delivered via school buses at designated stops and times. Those bus schedules are being finalized.
District representatives have been calling parents and guardians to determine students’ internet capabilities.
“The extremely high number of local households without internet access is requiring additional coordination,” said BCESD Supt. Carolyn Stewart. “That involves teachers’ curriculum, support staff copying instructional packets, organizing bus routes where there are needs, and more. And we’re keeping everything in line with new state laws passed by the Arizona Legislature just a few days ago.”
Once the bus routes are finalized today, classroom materials will be delivered Thursday afternoon. Deliveries also will be made Monday afternoon, and every Monday thereafter as long as school is closed.
Only parents who could not be reached because of outdated or incorrect phone numbers should contact the district office at 928-758-3961, ext. 1000.
This distance learning program is specifically for BCESD’s K-8 students.
Schedules and other information will be posted through autodialers, on the district’s website, www.crsk12.org, and Facebook page, @crsk12az/Colorado River Schools, Sunday’s Mohave Valley Daily News and next week’s Clippin’ the River.
In addition to classroom assignments, Stewart noted that the district has posted a variety of study resources for students and parents online.
On the district’s website home page, the BCESD box has links marked “The Parents’ Guide to Google Classroom” for instructions to access the actual lessons students are to do and “Online Resources” for other engaging activities. Other study resources will be posted on a regular basis on the Facebook page.
Colorado River Union High School also is putting together distance learning plans and is amid its own technology assessment.
Both districts hope to gather needed survey information about families’ existing technological set-ups as soon as possible. Some families might get calls from each district and are asked to respond to all of the calls because each district is using its own survey system.
CRUHSD is expected to have details available in the next day or so.
