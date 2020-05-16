BULLHEAD CITY – Officials from the Bullhead City Elementary School District remind parents that student grading continues despite the closure of campuses by Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
In March, classes switched from traditional classrooms to distance learning, both online and in printed packets, as a result of the state order.
Those semester grades will be determined by grade level in the district’s elementary, middle and junior high schools, according to BCESD Supt. Carolyn Stewart.
Grades K-4
For students at Desert Valley, Diamondback and Sunrise Schools, overall second semester grades for students in kindergarten through fourth grades will reflect their work through the third quarter, when traditional classes ended just before spring break.
Work done during the closure will be reflected in the comments section of report cards in the following ways:
- Completion of five to seven weeks of distance learning lessons will be recorded as “meets expectations”
- Completion of three to four weeks of distance learning will be noted as “needs improvement”
- Completion of zero to two weeks of distance learning will be listed as “unsatisfactory”
Grades 5-8
At the middle and junior high schools, where students take multiple classes with different teachers, students in the fifth through eighth grades will have second-semester grading based as follows:
- Completion of five to seven weeks of distance learning in any subject will result in a student’s second-semester grade being increased by 10% from the third-quarter grade for that subject
- Completion of one to four weeks of distance learning in any subject will result in the third-quarter grade being the semester grade for that subject
- Failure to complete any distance learning in a subject will result in a grade of “incomplete” for the second semester. Students with incomplete grades will be placed in the next grade and will be given opportunities during the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year to make up the work.
Report cards will be mailed by May 22.
Most students will be promoted to the next grade. Parents of students being considered for retention in the current grade have been involved in those decisions, Stewart noted.
Parents with questions or who need additional information should contact their child’s teachers or principal by email or telephone. Campuses and the district office are staffed during business hours but remain closed to the public, according to Ducey’s order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.