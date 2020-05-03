BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire District Board met Tuesday and dealt with an array of financial issues and matters related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Board members approved an emergency resolution because of COVID-19. The move allows the department to seek aid and relief from county, state and federal authorities for spending related to the emergency.
The BCFD also has modified how it purchases personal protection equipment since the virus outbreak began. Needed pieces used to be available by sets. Now, because of increased demand and use of the equipment, the department has to buy such items by type, such as masks, to ensure an adequate supply, said Fire Chief Patrick Moore.
The department has transported three patients with COVID-19.
One BCFD employee became ill from the virus in March and took time off from work to recover. The person underwent an antibody test that came back as positive.
Last month, the BCFD expanded its response protocols and began taking an array of precautions to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus. As experts learn more about COVID-19, the department continues to find ways to protect the public and its employees, Moore explained.
Finances
The board approved the BCFD’s annual borrowing request of $1.5 million to Wells Fargo. This is an annual loan process that funds BCFD and other area fire districts during the period between the start of the upcoming fiscal year on July 1 and when tax money becomes available in October, according to department staff.
A financial audit was completed by Saunders Company LTD in Glendale on the district’s 2018-2019 budgeting process. The audit turned up no problems and it was noted that the district’s information looked to be “adequate” and “accurate.”
In other business:
- The board approved purchase of two vehicles. Martin Swanty Dodge was the low bidder: A 2020 Dodge Durango SXT for $26,619 and a 2020 Dodge 4x4 Crewcab for $42,192. The vehicles need some additions and will take up to 12 weeks for delivery. The other sellers providing bids were Automobile Consulting Services and Bill Luke Dodge (state contract).
- The storage facility slated for construction at Fire Station No. 2 continues. There have been project proposals from five Arizona companies — two of which are local. A dedicated committee is examining these one at a time, Moore reported to board members.
- It isn’t known whether fire service-related proposals in the state legislature will be up for a vote. The elected officials are considering coming back into session but the fate of a long list of bills remains unclear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.