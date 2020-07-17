BULLHEAD CITY — Forty-one new confirmed cases in the Bullhead City service area were among 85 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The new cases raised Bullhead City’s total of confirmed cases to 1,025. The county’s total rose to 2,169.
The county also reported 27 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area and 17 in the Kingman service area.
There have been 653 cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, 451 in the Kingman service area and 38 in the North County service area.
No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the total at 96 in the county, 46 in Kingman, 36 in Bullhead City and 14 in Lake Havasu City.
The new cases in Bullhead City include 26 under investigation to determine the source of the infection and 15 recovering at home and linked to one or more previously confirmed cases.
The demographics for the latest cases are four age 11-19, nine age 20-29, eight age 30-39, six age 40-49, seven age 50-59, five age 60-69, one age 70-79 and one age 80-89.
All but one of Lake Havasu City’s new cases are under investigation for the infection source; only one case, of a person age 60-69, has been linked to a previously confirmed case.
The others are three 11-19, four 20-29, four 30-39, three 40-49, 10 50-59 and two 60-69.
One of the new Kingman cases, of a person age 70-79, is confirmed to be hospitalized, the county health department said. Two cases, both 40-49, are linked to another case.
The remaining Kingman cases are under investigation and include one 11-19, one 20-29, two 30-39, five 40-49, two 60-69, two 70-79 and one 80-89.
The county health department has closed 581 cases that it considers recovered.
“It is vital that people continue to practice social distancing and wear masks in public,” said a news release from the health department. “Always wash your hands when returning to your office or home.”
