BULLHEAD CITY — Saturday’s visit of the Arizona Testing Blitz to Bullhead City will be conducted on a first come, first served basis, but prospective participants may help speed the process by completing paperwork ahead of time.
Sonora Quest Laboratories will be conducting up to 500 COVID-19 tests Saturday from 6 to 11 a.m. at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse just north of the Mohave Crossroads shopping center off Highway 95 and the Bullhead Parkway.
Testing, with a nasal swab, is free and open to anyone, regardless of age or symptoms. A similar testing blitz — part an effort by Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services to test thousands of Arizonans in a three-week period — will be held May 16 in Lake Havasu City. It will run from 6 to 11 a.m. at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center, 100 Park Ave.
“We are especially encouraging individuals who believe they may have been in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case, or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to participate in one of the two testing events,” said Denise Burley, director of the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.
An online test form is available at https://www.sonora
quest.com/testingblitz. Participants may download the form, fill it out and turn it in at Saturday’s event. The form includes a consent waiver and an agreement of self-isolation should a positive test result.
Mohave County’s first event in the statewide blitz was held Saturday at Kingman, where 216 of the 500 tests available were administered. According to the health department, four tests were positive, five were unable to be completed and the remainder were negative.
