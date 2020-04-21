BARSTOW, Calif. — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on modifications and installation of telecommunications faculties within Southern California Edison’s existing rights-of-way, which crosses public lands within California and Nevada.
The assessment evaluates the environmental effects of SCE’s Eldorado Lugo-Mojave project in San Bernardino County, the City of Hesperia and the unincorporated community of Lucerne Valley within California, as well as in Clark County, Boulder City and the unincorporated communities of Searchlight and Laughlin, Nevada.
The proposed project would include the construction and installation of mid-line series capacitors, the installation of two dead-end towers, nine tower modifications and installation of telecommunications facilities within SCE’s existing ROW.
The BLM is the lead federal agency with input from the National Park Service and the Bureau of Reclamation as cooperating federal agencies. The BLM has prepared the environmental assessment, according to the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act, to analyze and describe the potential environmental impacts associated with the proposed action. The BLM will decide whether to grant the request amendments to the ROWs and if any conditions are applicable.
The environmental assessment and associated documents for the SCE’s Eldorado Lugo-Mojave Series Capacitor Project are available for review at https://bit.ly/39CaTQV.
The public is encouraged to provide substantive written comments by mail to SCE ELM Project, Bureau of Land Management, California Desert District Office, 22835 Calle San Juan Los Lagos, Moreno Valley, CA 92553. All comments received will be considered and evaluated before issuing a final decision.
Before including an address, phone number, email address or other personal information in a comment, please be aware the entire comment, including the personally identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time.
Comments on the environmental assessment are due by May 18, 2020.
For more information, including questions regarding additional accessibility options, please contact BLM Project Manager Joan Patrovsky at 760-252-6032 or via email at jvpatrovs@blm.gov.
