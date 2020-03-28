BULLHEAD CITY — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River is putting a new spin on Easter egg hunts this year.
With all of the recent cancellations for all of the Easter activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club wanted to find a safe — and fun — way to continue the tradition.
According to the club, “It’s easy as 1-2-3!”
1) Color one of the Easter egg templates (can be found on Clubriver.org) or create your own.
2) Place it in a window, on a tree or fence, make sure it is somewhere kids can see it when riding by in a vehicle.
3) Go for a ride with adults between April 5 and April 13 and spy as many eggs as you can, while staying safely in your backseat of course. Snap pictures and post them online with the #backseategghunt.
Children all around are overwhelmed with emotion right now as school is cancelled, they are missing their friends and their routine.
“The cancelling of the beloved egg hunt tradition is a big blow for the kids,” the club said. “We know that we have the most amazing community, so we are asking everyone to color an egg (or two or three) and place them out and about so that the kids still can enjoy the fun.
“Businesses, families, young and the not so young alike, get your coloring crayons and markers out and have a great time. Egg templates are available on our website www.Clubriver.org.”
