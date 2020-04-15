BULLHEAD CITY — Mayor Tom Brady says not only is he proud of the way the citizens of Bullhead City and the surrounding areas have dealt with the pandemic, but he also wants residents to know that the city has been working hard behind the scenes to help things get back to normal as quickly as possible.
“I’m proud of the way the city has been handling it in conjunction with the county,” said Brady by phone on Wednesday. “We’re following the governor’s executive orders and all three main cities in the county are on board with that.”
The mayor was talking not only about the closure of non-essential businesses, but orders to “stay at home” as well as others limiting the cities’ ability to put their own policies in place.
“We haven’t always agreed with the governor,” added Brady, “but the governor is the one calling the shots and I think it’s made a big impact.”
Bullhead City is still sitting at just four confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus and the reason behind that is still a mystery. Some say it’s more prevalent, but the community hospitals are simply not testing for it, while others believe its a made-up conspiracy and others credit the community with following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations as well as the county health department directives.
Brady said he is not sure of the reason, but whatever is doing it, he’s happy.
“I don’t know that there is any relevant information out there as to why we have been so much slower than anybody else,” said Brady on a day where the county’s case total reached 51 with 29 in Kingman and 18 in Lake Havasu City.
“It’s amazing that we don’t show cases north of Silver Creek Road and we don’t show any in Mohave Valley or Fort Mohave. It’s all from Silver Creek down the south end (of Bullhead City). I really don’t have an explanation. I don’t think it’s because of testing or anything else. It could be, but there’s no factual data to back that up. I would hope it’s because it just hasn’t reached our area.”
Traveling the roads around town, it’s apparent that there are fewer cars on the streets and Brady said that they have actual data showing that. City Manager Toby Cotter recently spoke with a representative of the Arizona Department of Transportation who told him that traffic on Highway 95 was down roughly 50% compared to the same time last year.
Part of that can be attributed to the shutdown of parks and beaches to large gatherings, thereby keeping visitors from California and other areas from coming to Bullhead City, but Brady also said he believes that the governor’s orders have played a hand in that.
“There’s still an awful lot of businesses still open and you have a lot of people still going to their jobs,” explained Brady, “but traffic is substantially less. I think the social distancing and staying at home is being taken to heart by a lot of people. I’m proud of the fact that our citizens are doing a good job of it.”
But how long will this last? When will our city start to go back to normal?
Brady is unsure, but is glad that due to Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Order 2020-18, he and his office won’t be the ones deciding that
“That’s going to be a harder question than closing was,” said Brady. “I don’t know what guidelines they are going to use. I will be curious to see how anybody is going to come up with a protocol for re-opening. We’re going with what the governor has said. The governor has said this is a state-wide concern, so we’re not the ones calling the shots.”
Almost daily, Brady gets emails from community members asking him to shut everything down. He is not allowed to do that per the orders, but explains that even if he were, how would you do that without infringing on citizen’s rights? He also has been asked to issue an order shutting every thing down for the sake of stopping the spread.
“I’ve got people saying ‘How dare you not shut down everything and keep everyone quarantined in their homes. It’s your job as the mayor to insist that they do it.’” Brady said. “How would I do that? Do you want to apply for a travel voucher every time you leave your house to go grocery store or to the doctor or to get your prescription filled? And anybody else who doesn’t have a travel voucher ... we’re going to cite you?”
Brady said he wanted everyone to know that while they aren’t seeing or hearing a lot from his office, he and his staff including Cotter are working hard on this issue. Including a conference call several times a week with the county health director as well as law enforcement agencies, hospitals and the fire department to discuss issues related to the virus.
“The citizens don’t really see that, but it’s happening,” said Brady. “I really need to recognize Toby for all the hard work that he has been putting in. He is working some long hours seven days a week to help us get through this and he deserves to know we appreciate it.
“We certainly wouldn’t be doing as well if it wasn’t for his dedication to this community.”
