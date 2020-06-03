BULLHEAD CITY — Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Bullhead City service area by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Wednesday.
The department also announced the death of another elderly Bullhead City resident who previously had tested positive for the disease. It marked the seventh death in the Bullhead City service area.
A death also was reported in the Lake Havasu City service area, a resident in the 80-89 age group who previously had tested positive. It was the ninth death reported in Lake Havasu City.
The three new cases in Bullhead City were among six new cases confirmed Wednesday by the health department. All three cases are under investigation to determine the source of the infection. They include one patient in the 19-29 age group, one 30-39 and one 40-49.
The Bullhead City service area has had 108 total cases; the county adjusted the number Wednesday, noting that two patients previously included in the Bullhead City count actually were from outside Mohave County. The county’s news release Wednesday did not indicate where they were from.
Two new cases were reported in the Kingman area, both aged 30-39, recovering in isolation at home and linked to a previous case. One new case in Lake Havasu City was described as being in the 40-49 age group, also recovering at home and linked to a previous case.
The county’s ongoing total of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 421 with 228 in Kingman, 108 in Bullhead City, 77 in Lake Havasu City and eight in North County. There have been 48 deaths in the county attributed to the disease.
The county has tracked 119 recoveries.
Nearly 1,000 new cases and 40 deaths were reported across Arizona on Wednesday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. The 973 confirmed cases — the biggest single-day total since the health department began tracking the disease in March — raised the state’s total to 22,223 cases and 981 deaths.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.