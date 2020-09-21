KINGMAN — Director Denise Burley made clear Monday that the Mohave County Department of Public Health supports and encourages use of masks to help prevent spread of COVID-19.
Burley told supervisors she is well aware of the raging public debate, but that applicable science and experts favor face cover.
“The mask does its job in preventing,” Burley told the board. “It’s not a perfect system by any means and nobody has said it is a perfect system for preventing the spread of the virus, but it does a remarkable job and can definitely slow the spread pretty significantly.”
Burley reported low turnout for surge testing conducted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at the county’s three cities earlier this month. The agency was prepared to process up to 3,000 people during coronavirus testing conducted between Sept. 10-14 in Bullhead City, Lake Havasu and Kingman.
“We had a total of 667 tests performed,” Burley said. “We had eight total positive results, of which seven were Mohave County residents. As I mentioned, there was one that tested in Bullhead City that was a Nevada resident.”
Sups. Ron Gould and Hildy Angius expressed support for the county board to meet less frequently than twice each week on COVID-19 management matters. Angius supported Gould’s motion to scale back to once a week before twice monthly regular board meetings resume next month.
The motion failed in a 3-2 vote so the board will continue, at least for now, handling coronavirus matters during Monday and Thursday meetings each week.
