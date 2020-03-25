BULLHEAD CITY — Delivery bus routes have been finalized for Bullhead City Elementary School District students receiving study packets.
“The extremely high number of local households without internet access is requiring additional coordination,” said BCESD Supt. Carolyn Stewart. “That involves teachers’ curriculum, support staff copying instructional packets, organizing bus routes where there are needs, and more. And we’re keeping everything in line with new state laws passed by the Arizona Legislature just a few days ago.”
These lesson drop offs will begin today and Monday. Then they’ll continue each Monday throughout the state-mandated school closure period set up in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Ways to find full bus schedule:
- On the school district website home page, www.crsk12.org, look for the yellow bus and click on it.
- By reading and cutting out the timetable in Sunday’s Mohave Valley Daily News or Wednesday’s Clippin’ the River.
Students with internet access and the necessary technology will have online classes.
In addition to classroom assignments, Stewart noted that the district has posted a variety of study resources for students and parents online.
On the district’s website home page, the BCESD box has links marked “The Parents’ Guide to Google Classroom” for instructions to access the actual lessons students are to do and “Online Resources” for other engaging activities.
Additionally, other study resources will be posted on a regular basis on the Facebook page.
Preschoolers
Preschool students will not be participating in the distance learning via Google Classroom that is beginning in the BCESD.
However, preschool staff members encourage parents and guardians to read with their child each day.
Some things you can do with your preschooler:
- Work on such skills as identifying alphabet letters and sounds.
- Practice counting to 20 with your child each day.
- Work on identifying numbers, and matching a correct amount of objects to a number accurately.
- Continue having your child write their name each day. Websites such as PBS Kids, Starfall, and Unite for Literacy are great places for your child to learn.
- Educators recommend creating a schedule for your child and to have your child be physically active outside each day.
- Many of the resources posted on Facebook will work for preschool children as well as elementary school students.
Colorado River Union High School District will have its 9-12 distance learning plan in place soon. District representatives have been calling parents and guardians to determine students’ internet capabilities.
