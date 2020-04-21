SACRAMENTO — The state of California has outlined a roadmap to modify the Stay-at-Home order given by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Until immunity is built, the actions of the state will be aligned to achieve the following:
• Ensure the ability to care for the sick within hospitals;
• Prevent infection in people who are at high risk for severe disease;
• Build the capacity to protect the health and well-being of the public;
• Reduce social, emotional and economic disruptions.
Current efforts of impact on economy, impact on poverty and impact on healthcare are hard to sustain.
The roadmap has six indicators for modifying the stay-at-home order.
The first indicator is the ability to monitor and protect our communities through testing, contact tracing, isolating and supporting those who are positive or exposed.
The key questions are: how prepared is our state to test everyone who is symptomatic? Do we have the ability to identify contacts of those who are positive to reduce further transmission?
The second indicator is the ability to prevent infection in people who are at risk for more severe COVID-19.
The key questions: Are older Californians and the medically vulnerable living in their homes supported so they can continue appropriate physical distancing? Have we developed a plan to quickly identify and contain outbreaks in facilities housing older Californians, those living with disabilities, those currently incarcerated and those with co-morbidities?
The third indicator is the ability of the hospital and health systems to handle surges.
The key questions: Do we have adequate bed capacity, staff and supplies such as ventilators and masks? Can our healthcare system adequately address COVID-19 and other critical healthcare needs?
The fourth indicator is the ability to develop therapeutics to meet the demand.
The key questions: Have we built a coalition of private, public and academic partners to accelerate the development of therapeutics? Have we identified potential therapeutics that have shown promise?
The fifth indicator is the ability for businesses, schools and child care facilities to support physical distancing.
The key questions: Have we worked with businesses to support physical distancing practices and introduced guidelines to provide health checks when employees or other general public enter the premises? Do we have supplies and equipment to keep the workforce and customers safe?
The sixth indicator is the ability to determine when to reinstitute certain measures such as the stay-at-home orders, if necessary.
Key questions: Are we tracking the right data to provide us an early warning system? Do we have the ability to quickly communicate the need to reinstate these measures?
Things will look different according to the state such as restaurants likely will reopen with fewer tables, face coverings will be common in public and new opportunities likely will arise to support mitigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.