PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals say that owner Michael Bidwill has been released from a Rhode Island hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.
The team revealed on Friday that the 55-year-old Bidwill was in the hospital with the virus.
Bidwill said in a statement that he “learned first-hand just how serious COVID-19 is.”
He added that his “immense appreciation for all those on the front lines of this pandemic has only increased and I am particularly grateful to the tremendous nurses and doctors at Newport (R.I.) Hospital.”
Bidwill had been working remotely since the Cardinals’ facility was closed in March. He tested positive for the virus while traveling on the East Coast.
The team said he has not had direct contact with Cardinals players or coaches.
