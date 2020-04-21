LAUGHLIN — The Clark County School District will postpone graduation for the class of 2020 due to COVID-19, the district announced late Friday.
This means for the first time in known history of the Laughlin Schools, the graduating class will not be walking across the stage at Laughlin High School to receive their diplomas.
The announcement was made by the Clark County School District, one of the largest school districts in America overseeing 360 schools teaching roughly 320,000 students. Those include 226 elementary schools. 59 middle schools, 49 high schools, 19 alternative schools and seven special schools.
Individual schools will develop school-specific celebration plans that observe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing recommendations.
“Specific information on graduation celebrations for the Class of 2020 will be shared with school communities when the school plans are finalized,” an emailed statement from the CCSD said.
Laughlin Principal Dawn Estes said, “We are planning to hold off until June or possibly early July depending on how this situation (with the virus) works out between now and then, and are looking to host a graduation ceremony out on the Laughlin High School football field where graduating seniors and their families can come to celebrate the occasion in the open air and with distancing.”
No date has been set.
Estes said that a few of the seniors already have moved away, but for those still in Laughlin, this is how they will be recognized and celebrated for their achievement.
Estes added the following comment for Laughlin students in an email sent out earlier Tuesday.
“As we enter Week 6 of School Closure, I want to thank each of you for your patience as we (the schools) have learned to ‘teach’ virtually. Each day is a learning experience for us — we are working to streamline the number of emails you receive daily, along with reducing the overall screen time for you and your child. Honestly, we are focused on three key areas:
“1. Attendance:
“We need students/parents to ‘respond’ at least once a week to the classroom teacher (5th hour for grades 6-12) so we are in compliance with state requirements. If we don’t hear from you at least once a week, you will be marked absent — so PLEASE contact your teacher every Monday, if possible but no later than noon Friday.
“2. Grades:
“We are focused on prior learning and providing opportunities to improve 3rd quarter grades; please work directly with your teacher so that you do not fail this semester.
“3. Learning Packets & Online Platforms:
“You are in control of the pace; we are here to support your academic success but also recognize not every family has the same opportunity for digital access; some have multiple students needing to email/meet with teachers; and some are dealing with life changing events. Remember, attendance is vital — we can work out the rest of it together.”
On Tuesday, it was reported that in-school classes will not resume but distance learning will continue for the remainder of the semester.
