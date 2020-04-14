BULLHEAD CITY — The U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday made some modifications to its operations because of the COVID-19 outbreak, most notably suspending field operations until June.
This does not affect persons responding to their questionnaires, and the Census Bureau and local government are asking residents to complete the online questionnaire and submit it as soon as possible.
As of Monday, nationwide 48.1% of Americans had filled out their forms, but just 45.7% of Arizonans had. Locally, 43.3% of Mohave County residents had responded, and 43.1% of residents in Bullhead City.
People who do not respond will be visited by the field operations staff in June — or perhaps later, depending on the status of the outbreak and any restrictions that may still be in place — to get the proper forms filled out. To avoid this, residents can fill out the information online at www.mycensus2020.gov. Respondents also can call in or mail in the questionnaire.
