LAUGHLIN — The first stirrings of a return to business at Laughlin’s casinos happened Thursday.
The Chuckwagon Restaurant, in the smallest casino in Laughlin — the Regency Casino — began offering curbside service from 3 to 8 p.m. with daily specials offered. Thursday was fried chicken night followed by a fish fry on Friday.
“If this can be even a part of returning Laughlin to work and normalcy then I want to be in on that,” said Chuckwagon manager Brenden Talley. “Given that Aldape’s (the only full-service grocery outlet in Laughlin) is now closed, it’s just the right thing to do.”
It was the first public activity at any of the casinos in more than a month, when Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered closure of all non-essential businesses to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Sisolak’s order said that restaurants could remain open if they provided delivery, take-out or curbside service. Entrance into the casinos, however, was prohibited by members of the public, leaving curbside service as the only option for restaurants within the Laughlin properties.
Sisolak’s order is in force through April 30; he has not said whether he will extend or modify it nor has he announced a target date for the gradual reopening of Nevada businesses.
On Friday, a number of vehicles rolled into the Regency parking lot to pick up food orders, and Talley said the Chuckwagon has seen a familiar clientele, many of them long-time, loyal patrons of Laughlin’s third-oldest casino and the longtime restaurant.
Talley said getting supplies going again has been a challenge and, as of Friday, staff is planning daily specials only one day at a time, based on what is available. When the supply lines are back in regular operations, Talley said, the restaurant may expand its offerings and hours of operation. But, for now, the dinner crowd is the focus.
While other casinos in Laughlin also have restaurants, the Chuckwagon is the first to reopen. Logistics make it difficult for some — the distance between the restaurants and kitchens to the outdoor area where service could be provided makes reopening difficult. And Talley said that many of the casinos’ food operations are geared as stand-alone businesses to complement the properties’ gaming operations — serving hotel guests and gambling patrons.
Talley said he had heard that a couple of Laughlin properties were considering reopening restaurants but that none had followed through on any formal plans. He remained optimistic that the Regency and Chuckwagon might start a trend that could spread to Reno and possibly Las Vegas as most of the casino-resorts in Nevada have restaurants — either property-owned or leased to third-party tenants. The Vegas properties are in the very heart of the supply chain and likely would have less trouble obtaining the foodstuffs for operations.
There is no exact number of Laughlin casino employees — and employees at the ancillary businesses at those properties — who have been idled by the shutdown, but Nevada’s gaming industry has taken the biggest hit in a state where more than 360,000 people have filed for unemployment benefits in the last five weeks. The jobless rate is nearing 17%, highest in the state’s history.
For now, though, the Chuckwagon is offering a glimmer of hope. To place orders with the Chuckwagon, call 702-299-1220 anytime starting at noon for orders to be picked up between 3 and 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.