BULLHEAD CITY — City Bible Church of Bullhead City is launching a new ministry to help at-risk, home-bound residents in the community.
On Wednesday, the church will launch “Help for the Home-Bound,” a ministry designed to deliver food and other household necessities from local Walmart and Target stores to members in the community who are home-bound because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While our Emergency Assistance Window Ministry, led by Tom Messina, meets the needs of people who can come to the church, individuals who are home-bound are unable to be served,” said Pastor David Arnold. “In addition, while many local organizations are doing an amazing job providing drive-through pickup of food, there are individuals in the community who are home-bound and unable to access those services.
“This team is designed to meet that need.”
Arnold said Heidi Fertig will facilitate the Help for the Home-Bound team.
Arnold said the team will provide contactless delivery of food and other household items ordered online or through a store app from Walmart and Target. There is no cost for the church team’s delivery services.
“Help for the Home-Bound will deliver to eligible individuals who live in the Laughlin, Bullhead City, Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley areas,” Arnold said. “Eligible individuals will order and pay for the food and other household items online or through the store’s app.”
To be eligible, individuals must be home-bound and unable to access groceries or other necessities as a result of being considered high-risk for severe effects of COVID-19. That includes:
- People 65 and older.
- People of any age with underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, including chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma.
- People who have heart conditions.
- People who are immunocompromised, including cancer treatment, smoking, bone marrow or organ transplantation, immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS, and prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune-weaking medications.
- People with severe obesity.
- People with diabetes.
- People with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis.
- People with liver disease.
Because of ID requirements at point of purchase, the team will not deliver prescription medications, alcohol or tobacco products.
For more information or to request inclusion in the program, go to the City Bible Church website, www.citybiblechurchbhc.com/connect-with-us and check the box marked “I am at risk and need groceries delivered.” A member for the Help for the Home-Bound team will make contact to confirm eligibility and help establish a delivery schedule.
