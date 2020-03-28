BULLHEAD CITY — Area church leaders have a challenging balance to maintain in the COVID-19 era.
They are charged with taking care of their congregations’ spiritual needs while honoring mandates to keep their members safe from the life-threatening virus by practicing social distancing.
However, pastors and priests are finding ways to work around bans of large-group gatherings by taking to social media and other means to get their messages of hope and encouragement out at a time when people need it the most.
The overall message: No one should have to put their faiths and worship services on hold. Many churches are moving their messages to the internet to keep parishioners informed.
Pastor Dave Arnold with City Bible Church sent this message to his congregation:
“I wanted to take a minute to connect with you and provide an update with where we are at concerning how the COVID-19 is impacting our community and church family,” he said. “I have been so encouraged by how so many of you have seized the opportunities that God has provided you in the midst of this adversity to bring the light and love of the kingdom of heaven into your areas of influence. The impact of the selfless sharing of your time, talent, and treasure is having an eternal impact in the lives of our community.
“As a church, we strive to make faith-based decisions that are driven by facts and not fear,” he added. “Out of responsibility to those in our community that have compromised immune systems, City Bible Church has decided to keep our campus closed until April 27. As a result, all campus activities will continue to be suspended, including Sunday worship gatherings, AWANA, Fusion, along with the community groups and outside agencies that meet on campus.”
The church office will receive phone calls and respond to emails only. In addition, the Emergency Assistance Window will be open to serve the local community.
“As a church, we are asking all community groups that meet in homes either take a break or meet virtually though technology such as Zoom or Skype during this time,” he said.
“We will continue to keep our Sunday corporate gatherings online at 8:30 a.m. on Sundays on our Facebook, Twitter, and the church website. Sermon notes and community group guides will be available on the website: www.citybiblechurchbhc.com/messages,” Arnold said. “We will continue to strive to provide weekly videos for Fusion, AWANA, and Kids Konnection to help keep families connected and engaged in their relationship with Jesus and one another.”
Mohave Valley United Methodist Church has been holding services, despite low attendance, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays.
Pastor Gene Stouffer is streaming his 10:30 a.m. service live on Facebook each week. No other church services or functions are being held at this time.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Laughlin is only holding services online, which are updated each Sunday. The most recent one can be found after noon on Sundays at laughlincatholic.com.
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Bullhead City is not holding any public masses. Mass is available online at stmargaretmarybhc.com.
St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Needles also has suspended masses and other church activities until further notice.
First Baptist Church of Fort Mohave has suspended services for this week with hopes of being able to conduct a service April 5.
Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit has suspended services and other church activities indefinitely.
Community Lutheran Church is reaching out to members and friends of their congregation through their website www.clcbhc.com and on Facebook.
At both 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services last Sunday, members were informed of the decision to close the church — worship services, meetings and other social activities through the end of May. The decision came through Pastor Tim Eighmy, as well as the Worldwide Synod bishop in Chicago and bishop of the Grand Canyon Synod in Phoenix.
The church also will be reaching out to friends and members through email and personal phone contact when email addresses are unavailable.
Eighmy is offering helpful substitutions for both Sunday worship sermons and his Thursday Bible Study gatherings.
“One thing we are inviting you to do is to set a time during the week to do weekly devotions,” he said. “The Church Council recommends Thursdays at 2 p.m., mainly because this was the time of my weekly Bible study. I know that many of you are already using the Christ in Our Home devotions.
“But I will also be sending out devotional material every week to help you out. If you have questions or response about the devotions please email them to me.
“On Sunday, I will have a sermon available for you to see on the church’s website, Facebook page, and on YouTube,” he added. “On Sunday mornings, you can use the Thursday devotional material along with my on-line sermon to have a mini worship service in your home.
“Remember, every time that we pray and every time that we hear the word of God, we are participating in the worship of Jesus Christ — even when we are doing this at home. It is the Holy Spirit who brings our worship in communion with all Christians. So even when you are by yourself at home, you are never alone.”
If any church has changes in its schedules in the coming weeks, contact Jody Bristyan at News West Publishing, 928-296-8487 directly, 928-763-2505 ext. 5141, or 928-542-1084 cell. Or contact Mohave Valley Daily News Editor Bill McMillen at 928-763-2505, ext. 5150.
