BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Parks and Recreation Department is reopening many city facilities after Gov. Doug Ducey lifted his stay-at-home orders and allowed many businesses, agencies and facilities to resume activities.
The Bullhead City municipal swimming pool will open Monday for water aerobics and lap swim. Water aerobics will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 5 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Each session will be limited to 15 participants to conform with recommendations on social distancing and gatherings.
Lap swim will be available from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday and 6 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is limited to eight participants.
The pool will open May 23 for open swim from 1 to 5 p.m. Open swim will be available only on Saturdays and is limited to 75 patrons per hour.
Locker rooms will remain closed. Payment and registration for municipal pool services and programs will be available online only, at www.bullheadcity.com/community/aquatics.
Information on swim lessons is expected to be released this week.
The Bullhead City Morning Kiwanis Splash Pad has reopened.
The Parks and Recreation Department has reopened basketball hoops and the skate park and nighttime lights are operational. Picnic tables have been returned to the shade ramadas; the ramadas are open and reservations are being accepted. Playgrounds have reopened.
Ballfields at Rotary Park and Ken Fovargue Park have reopened although the dugouts remain closed. Senior Softball will resume at Ken Fovargue Park at 7 a.m. on Monday and Wednesday mornings, beginning this week.
Suddenlink Community Center remains closed. No reservations are being accepted and no programs are being offered at the facility.
City staff issued an advisory to all park visitors.
“By entering any parks and recreation facility, you may come into contact with other members of the public,” the city said in a news release. “As such, you are knowingly assuming the risk of possible infection from those who may have contracted COVID-19. If you feel that you may be sick, have a compromised immune system or feel you are in any way vulnerable to contracting the COVID-19 virus, please stay home.”
The city’s park maintenance staff will continue to clean and sanitize the parks on a very frequent basis.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 928-763-9400.
