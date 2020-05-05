BULLHEAD CITY — Only 10 spectators were allowed seats inside the city council chamber during Tuesday’s meeting because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Some people were outside the building watching it on televisions set up so the entire meeting room could be within guidelines for social distancing.
Council members didn’t meet during April. A variety of projects were completed in the meantime, said City Manager Toby Cotter.
The municipal pool has been resurfaced, work on the Sunshine Marina and parking lot is complete, the city’s fuel facility is back in working order, and a variety of paving, weed removal and rights-of-way tasks have been finished.
Cotter also talked about something the city is offering to assist local business owners who might be in need because of the outbreak and referred to it as potentially being “one of the most robust recovery programs in the nation.”
He pointed out that during the past couple of years the city enjoyed a vibrant economic climate that even helped buoy Laughlin casinos after successful recreational additions, such as the Section 12 beach at Community Park and weekly sports tourism events.
The most urgent need is to focus on recovery and “get our economy back,” Cotter said.
On the city’s website, www.bullheadcity.com, the Forward Business Portal will allow local business owners simplified online access to local, state and federal relief programs so they can begin to rebound after the past several weeks of virus-related challenges, troubles or full shutdowns.
Cotter explained that the idea is to make such loans and programs — as many as 30 of them — easy to find.
“Rather than chasing this stuff all over Google and not finding it,” people can go into the portal, he said. “The city is committed to helping small businesses.”
There will be local incentives as well pertaining to business licensing, sewer bill deferrals and advertising needs, Cotter added.
Business owners will receive emails containing information on how to gain access to the portal. Any business that doesn’t receive such an email can contact Jackie Walker at 928-763-9400.
Tabled decision on land auction
Council members opted to wait on deciding whether to auction off city-owned property on which the Holiday Inn Express is being constructed in the 1300 block of Silver Creek Road.
The developer, Lamont Companies, no longer plans to include convention center space so a discussion will occur about what council members want to do — if anything — about the lease with Lamont for use of the three-acre site or simply put the parcels up for auction.
The matter could be discussed in executive session before returning to the public agenda.
Agreed to posting “In God We Trust”
Council members decided to accept a recommendation that the national motto “In God We Trust” be displayed in the council chamber.
The space above the historic mural is where it will be located.
Plenty of other 7-0 approval vote margins
Council members approved everything else on their agenda, including the final plat for City Square Unit 2, a change in the city code Chapter 17.42 regarding visibility of off-premise signs; the contract for replacing the automated control system for Section 18 Waste Water Treatment Plant for $123,755; and the intergovernmental agreement between the city and Mohave County Flood Control District for use of funds on various projects within the city during the 2020-21 fiscal year.
In other business:
- Court proceedings pertaining to the city’s condemnation plans for EPCOR’s local assets are being heard by Judge Charles Gurtler in Mohave County Superior Court’s Bullhead City location.
- There will be a 2020-2021 budget workshop next Tuesday. Financial shortcomings are expected. A draft document is expected to be available online today.
