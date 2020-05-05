Only 10 seats were set up for people to be inside the Bullhead City Council Chamber during Tuesday’s council meeting. People who didn’t arrive early enough could stand outside the building and watch the live stream on televisions; they were allowed to come in to make comments to the council but had to exit quickly so the city would be compliant with social distancing recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The live stream was available to anyone with a computer and internet access, a smart phone, or TV4.