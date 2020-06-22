BULLHEAD CITY — Even before Monday’s COVID-19 situation report had been compiled, Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Jean Bishop was hoping the public would pay attention to the rise in cases in the area.
“I think it’s important that people understand that it’s not just the elderly, the older citizens, that’s being affected by this,” Bishop said. “It’s all ages.”
A few hours after the board of supervisors discussed the county’s COVID-19 statistics with Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley, the department announced the highest single-day total of new cases in the county: 66. Two deaths, both of elderly people in the Bullhead City area, also were reported Monday evening. The latest numbers weren’t available at the time of the supervisors’ meeting.
The announcement came on the heels of a week that saw a record 123 new cases reported in the county, the third consecutive week with at least 100 new cases.
While many of the county’s early cases were traced to long-term health care facilities in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City, Burley told supervisors that last week’s spike was from “growth out in the community.”
“Eighty percent of those cases, so approximately 97 of those cases, were community acquired and not acquired in a long-term care facility or not associated with any long-term care facility,” Burley said. “We continue to see growth out in the community in cases, in case numbers. Something that we need to address in some way, shape or form ... to keep not just the public informed but keep educated on what steps they can take to prevent the spread and transmission of COVID.”
The good news in Monday’s report was that the county has raised the number of recovered cases to 348. But that is out of a total of 817 confirmed cases in the county. There have been 73 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Both deaths reported Monday were of patients in their 90s in the Bullhead City service area. Neither had been previously confirmed as a positive case.
There were 42 other positive cases confirmed in the Bullhead City service area, by far the highest single-day total for any of the county’s three cities. Twenty-eight of those cases are under investigation for origination of the infection.
The demographics underscored Bishop’s “all ages” comment made hours earlier: One patient is 10 or younger, one is 11-19, six are 20-29, three are 30-39, four are 40-49, seven are 50-59, two are 60-69, two are 70-79 and two are 80-89.
The other 14 new cases in Bullhead City all are linked to other confirmed cases and cover nearly every age range: one 10 or younger, one 11-19, one 20-29, three 30-39, two 40-49, one 50-59, two 60-69, two 70-79 and one 80-89.
Cases in the Bullhead City service area now total 350, including 20 deaths.
Sixteen new cases were reported in the Lake Havasu City area, including one 80-89 patient who is hospitalized. Thirteen of the new cases in Havasu are under investigation; the other two, both in the 11-19 age range, are linked to a previously confirmed case.
There have been 153 positive cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, including 11 deaths. Four new cases were reported in the Kingman area — all in the 20-29 age group — pushing the total there to 289 with 41 deaths. One
of North County’s two new cases Monday was in the 11-19 age group.
Sup. Buster Johnson noted that many of the recent cases are young adults and children and asked Burley if she found that a concern.
Burley nodded and said, “It is concerning, I think that it just goes to the fact that we are seeing individuals within families; you’ll have a family member that may have mild symptoms, or may not realize they are positive.
“That virus is being shared within the household.”
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover, although the recovery time can range widely.
County officials said it is important for the public to heed “preventive measures” aimed at stemming the outbreak.
Those measures, according to the county, include:
- Maintain social distancing (at least 6 feet apart),
- Stay at home if at all possible.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with anyone who is sick.
- Stay home when you are sick, or if you are not an essential employee.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Beware of false rumors and attempts to discredit COVID-19. It is not a hoax. Check reliable sources when new information comes out.
