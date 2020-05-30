DailyNewsstaff
BULLHEAD CITY — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Bullhead City service area now is at 84 after 15 cases were reported over the last two days by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
A total of 24 new cases were confirmed in the county — 13 on Friday and 11 on Saturday — raising the county total to 388. More than a third of those — 141 — have been reported in the last two weeks.
Included in Friday’s report were the deaths of two elderly residents, both in the 80-89 age range, whose cases had been reported previously. One was in the Lake Havasu City service area and the other was in the Kingman service area.
Cases in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land, have jumped from 19 on May 16 to 84 two weeks later. The 15 newest cases include six in the 19-29 age group, two 30-39, two 40-49, two 60-69, and one each in the 70-79, 70-89 and 90-over age groups. Eleven of the cases are under investigation to determine any links to previous cases or travel. Three cases have been linked to one or more previous cases and one has been excluded from any known link to a previous case.
Bullhead City’s 84 cases include four deaths. Lake Havasu City has recorded eight deaths among its 74 confirmed cases while Kingman has recorded 30 deaths among its 221 cases. There have been nine cases confirmed in North County with no deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The county has reported that 98 previously confirmed cases are considered recovered.
Arizona’s confirmed cases stand at 18,465 with 903 deaths.
