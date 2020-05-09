BULLHEAD CITY — The City of Bullhead City is reducing mandatory parking requirements for local restaurants, allowing establishments to set up outdoor seating areas to help comply with recommended social distancing and other protocols as they reopen for business.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducy, on Monday, issued an executive order that allowed restaurants to resume dine-in services this week, provided they implement “protocols and best practices for businesses to address COVID-19, including enacting physical distancing policies, limiting the number of diners and following protocols as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States Department of Labor Division of Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and the Arizona Department of Health Services.”
To help restaurants meet those protocols — and as a result giving them the ability to increase their capacity — Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter announced the lifting of the parking space requirements. Existing Americans with Disabilities Act parking stalls and access points must remain accessible.
“We want to give as much flexibility as possible for all restaurant owners to make a successful comeback,” Cotter said. “Parking restrictions have an impact on outdoor seating. The city understands that physical distancing requires less occupancy inside and groups being spread out. This flexibility allows additional outdoor seating moved outside into the parking areas with temporary shade.”
He said the provision does not extend the square footage of liquor licensing. Any business that sets up additional outdoor seating should be aware of and strictly follow its liquor license permit requirements.
“While this may not work for every restaurant, the city is doing everything it possibly can to ensure a successful recovery especially for small eateries who will be severely restricted with indoor seating,” Cotter said. “Business owners will have to figure out the
challenge of where customers will park if they reduce parking, but let’s first worry about bringing customers back to area businesses. The alternative is empty parking lots and shuttered businesses.”
Restaurants in Bullhead City can begin opening their dining rooms for service beginning today as long as they have strict social distancing guidelines established.
Cotter said the easing of parking restrictions is effective immediately through the end of June. Traffic and pedestrian interaction concerns must be prominent in any plan under this authority. However, under these limited circumstances, plans do not require city pre-approval.
Ducey outlined key provisions for reopening:
- Maintaining social distancing, including limiting groups to no more than 10 people
- Reduced occupancy and capacity
- Limited areas prone to congregating, such as waiting areas
- Implementing sanitation protocols
- Screening employees for COVID-19 symptoms prior to their shift
Ducey also released a more detailed list of opening guidelines from the CDC and ADHS for restaurants, customers, and restaurant employees:
Those include:
- Encouraging customers to stay home if sick, including those considered to be most at risk (65 and older and those with underlying health conditions)
- Encouraging customers to maintain a 6-foot distance from one another; to avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth
- Wash hands before and after eating
- Assigning vulnerable restaurant employees to duties not involving customers
- Consider offering employees masks; develop policies about wearing masks or cloth coverings when interacting with the public
- Making sure restaurant workers are washing hands, covering their coughs and/or sneezes
- Increasing cleaning and sanitizing of food surfaces, prep areas, beverage areas and other high-touch surfaces
- Avoid sharing menus, condiments, or food
- Use touchless payment methods, if possible. If not, wipe down surfaces after every interaction.
The City of Bullhead City has developed a free online portal called FORWARD to assist all city businesses. FORWARD features more than 25 federal, state and local assistance programs and incentives to help businesses recover. Contact Jackie Walker in the City Manager’s Office at 928-763-0122 or email jwalker@bullheadcity.com for assistance navigating the FORWARD portal at www.bullheadcity.com/FORWARD.
