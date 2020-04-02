BULLHEAD CITY — Determining that personal watercraft rental companies don’t meet the definition of “essential business” outlined by Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order, Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady signed a proclamation Thursday ordering them to cease operations and remain closed through the end of the month.
This includes the rental of any personal watercraft or motorized boats in the city.
The city, in a news release distributed Thursday afternoon, also made clear that groups of 10 or more are not to congregate on city beaches or in city parks.
“The city wants parks to remain open, but strongly encourages everyone to practice social distancing when visiting a city park so that the parks may remain open,” the news release said. “The city continues to clean and sanitize all park facilities frequently throughout the day. In fact, additional personnel have been hired to continue sanitizing park facilities.
“No parties are allowed in city parks, including bouncy houses or inflatables. No ramada reservations are allowed. All special events and tournaments scheduled in the parks have been canceled through April. Physical distancing per CDC guidelines applies to all city beaches and parks. The city absolutely trusts its residents to physically distance during this emergency. We know many of our residents rely on city parks for their outdoor exercise.”
Bullhead City has closed other recreation-related facilities including Suddenlink Community Center, Ken Fovargue Kiwanis Splash Pad, Senior Center and inside seating in the Senior Nutrition Center. All park picnic tables have been moved to be more than six feet apart.
“The city’s Park and Recreation division will continue to be here for you, to keep our parks open, and most importantly, to keep them clean and sanitized for you,” City Manager Toby Cotter said. “To that end, unlike other government agencies, park bathrooms will remain open so that you can wash your hands frequently while at a city park. Gov. Ducey wants everyone to stay healthy and that includes using city parks, but we will not tolerate large group gatherings or parties of 10 or more at any city park.”
To help contain the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases spread through respiratory droplets, including the flu, health officials have issued the following recommendations:
If you are sick, do not go to a park, stay home.
Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol- based hand sanitizer.
Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
Don’t make close contact with sick individuals.
Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away.
Clean and disinfect objects that are frequently touched.
f someone in your family tested positive for COVID-19, keep that entire household at home.
Recommendations to cancel or postpone mass gatherings of 10 or more people.
As of Thursday evening, one case of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Bullhead City and eight total in Mohave County. Arizona has reported 1,598 cases with 32 deaths.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
