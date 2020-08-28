BULLHEAD CITY — No new special event permits are being issued in Bullhead City.
That includes permits for activities within city parks.
For example, it was announced Thursday that the 11th annual Recovery in the Park Celebration scheduled for Sept. 12 has been cancelled because of Gov. Doug Ducey’s proclamation prohibiting large events and gatherings.
“Recovery in the Park is an important event intended to demonstrate that recovery works and to break the stigma surrounding recovery,” said Karole Finkelstein, director of Mohave Area Partnership Promoting Educated Decisions, MAPPED. “Our commitment to celebrate and advocate for those in recovery is as strong as ever, however self-care is a pillar of recovery and cancelling this year’s event is an act of self-care for the recovery community and beyond.”
Ducey’s COVID-19 order limits the number of people gathering in public areas to 50.
There are some smaller groups coming together in local parks, said City Manager Toby Cotter.
“We still discourage parties and community gatherings until the governor has lifted his executive order,” Cotter said.
Dave Heath, the city’s parks and recreation superintendent, said he has seen some much smaller groups in public outdoor areas.
A group of about 10 people can be seen sometimes doing aerobics at Rotary Park.
Heath described the exercisers as a group of friends working out together.
Another group of up to 20 people brings lawn chairs to another location to sit and “just shoot the breeze,” he said.
All are staying a safe distance from one another and keeping other COVID-19 safety precautions in mind, Heath explained: “People have been really good about it.”
Those who want to throw parties or hold community gatherings are discouraged from doing so when they contact the city — especially if they want to exceed the state-mandated limit of people at a group event.
Some smaller groups are spontaneous and simply show up, however.
That’s when park rangers make contact and advise them to be safe and “to keep their distance,” Heath noted.
The original order issued in March by Ducey called for gatherings to be limited to 10 people. Other orders around that time forced many people to not work or to work from home unless they were considered “essential” employees.
An array of other activities outside of one’s residence were limited or eliminated. People had to quickly become accustomed to not being able to eat in restaurants — though take-out food was still available though not all restaurants could operate that way. People weren’t able to do other things, such as go to bars, movie theaters, use gyms and health clubs, or visit friends and family members in long-term care facilities and even retirement homes.
Later, people were encouraged to get outside and do exercise. Popular outdoor locations were being inundated with people.
Eventually, some businesses were allowed to reopen — usually with modifications to their operations. Not everyone was being cautious about reducing their risk of contracting the virus and the numbers of people ending up with COVID-19 began increasing. Government entities reacted by backtracking and reducing access to public facilities — even parks and other outdoor areas.
Bullhead City tried closing access to the Colorado River on days when demand to recreate by the river peaked, including full shutdown of Community and Rotary parks for a couple of weeks.
Both locations have since reopened with limits on the number of visitors though other locations that provide river access still are blocked off.
Other activities are available, albeit some in limited forms, but if many people in the community turn up with the virus again that could change, officials warned.
And if fewer people become sick then there could be more to do — and potentially more job openings to fill once more businesses gear up their operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.