BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Women’s Council has created the Small Business Relief Program to support businesses and workers facing economic hardship because of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The outbreak — and its economic impacts — will be significant and far-reaching. The scope and scale of this new challenge requires immediate action to support workers and businesses.
The Small Business Relief Program will be the purchase of a minimum of $10,000 worth of gift cards and certificates from local businesses.
Businesses who wish for their gift cards to be purchased by CRWC can apply for the program.
Once applications are received, the CRWC Executive Board will review the applications and decide which businesses will receive assistance and the amount.
A scoring system has been set in place for all applications.
The organization is looking toward the future. Members understand that many local businesses are struggling and know that some of our businesses may not survive this economic hardship.
The gift cards will be purchased without a guarantee that these businesses will remain in business.
The goal of the program is to provide some relief to the businesses. The gift cards that are purchased will be used in the future to help local community members in need.
Applications can be downloaded at www.coloradoriverwomenscouncil.info
Any small business that would like to apply must fill out the application and return it to carriferriscrwc@outlook.com no later than midnight on April 24.
After reviewing the applications, disbursements in the form of gift card/certificate purchases will begin April 27.
Anyone with questions can contact Carri Ferris 928-444-5731 or Melinda Sobraske at 928-234-1729.
