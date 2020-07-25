BULLHEAD CITY — The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Bullhead City service area has passed 1,200 with the addition of 20 new cases Friday and 15 Saturday, according to the latest information from the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The MCDPH reported 88 new cases and three deaths countywide on Friday, and 22 cases and one death Saturday. The county’s case total is 2,685 with 126 deaths. There have been 648 confirmed recoveries; the recovery total is updated each Monday.
The Bullhead City service area, which includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land in Arizona, has had 1,228 cases and 58 deaths.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 741 of the service area’s cases have come from within the two ZIP codes assigned to residents of the city: 672 within the 86442 ZIP code, which encompasses much of the city, and 69 within 86429, in the northern part of the city.
There have been 215 confirmed cases within the 86426 ZIP code assigned to Fort Mohave and 199 from the 86440 ZIP code assigned to Mohave Valley. Thirteen confirmed cases have come from Topock/Golden Shores, according to ADHS data Saturday morning.
In addition to the 35 new cases in the Bullhead City service area over the last two days, there were 60 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, 13 in the Kingman service area and two in the North County service area. There have been 880 cases and 21 deaths in the Lake Havasu City area, 528 cases and 47 deaths in Kingman, and 49 cases and no deaths in North County.
The four deaths reported over the last two days were of two patients in Bullhead City — one in the 60-69 age range and the other 70-79 — and two in Lake Havasu City, one 70-79 and one 80-89.
The 35 new cases in Bullhead City include 26 under investigation to determine the source of the infection and nine linked to previously confirmed cases. One new case — in the 70-79 are group — is hospitalized; the others reportedly are in isolation recovering at home.
The new cases include three people age 10 or younger, four 11-19, four 20-29, four 30-39, six 40-49, four 50-59, one 60-69, six 70-79 and two 80-89. One of the two Friday deaths reported in BHC also was considered a new case.
The ADHS reported 3,748 new cases on Saturday, raising the state’s total to 160,041. There have been 3,286 deaths statewide attributed to COVID-19, including 144 reported Saturday on the department’s COVID-19 data dashboard.
The Southern Nevada Health District has reported 35,786 confirmed cases in Clark County, mostly in the Las Vegas metropolitan area. There have been 25,833 cases in Las Vegas, 4,714 in North Las Vegas and 3,098 in Henderson.
The SNHD has recorded 50 cases among Laughlin residents.
The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services has recorded more than 41,000 confirmed cases and 732 deaths.
