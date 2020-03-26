ByJoANNSMITH
BULLHEAD CITY — Lake Mead National Recreation Area had approximately 40,000 visitors last weekend, taking advantage of wide-open waters and all the fresh air this time of year has to offer.
However, by Monday, the area was closed to most users until further notice, and, of course, that includes Katherine Landing.
But here, along the Colorado River, there still are many places where a person can put a boat in the water, or enjoy being outside.
Right now, golf courses are hopping with activity and Rotary Park — and other Bullhead City parks — still is open for business. Rotary Park is big enough for bike riding, shooting hoops, walking the dogs and tossing Frisbees.
Tuesday afternoon, people were enjoying the day without being right on top of each other. Some sat in small groups in lawn chairs, talking and laughing, while children were practicing their skateboard skills or turning cartwheels in the large covered ramada working out some of that cabin fever. Pet owners were letting their four-legged kids run around and play with their friends in the dog park, while a few walkers took laps along the scenic trail around the park.
It appears when the going gets tough, the tough go fly a kite in the park with their kids.
What else are people doing to pass the time during this troubled time? Many are making positive use of their time instead of dwelling on the negative. When we dwell on the negative, we’re missing something important — life.
With the recent rainfall, and near-perfect temperatures, spending time outside is encouraged. Simply breathing in all that fresh air is intoxicating. Having a cup of coffee outside in the crisp, cool morning is an enjoyable way to start the day. Taking those moments to notice birds or chipmunks or the quiet can clear the head on so many levels.
Some people are gardening or baking. Putting hands in dirt or dough and concentrating on the task at hand can result in delicious results — brownies or home-grown vegetables — equally rewarding. Indulging creativity by sewing, cooking from scratch, making jewelry, bath bombs, or whatever right now, might be much-needed therapy for the body and the mind.
For those who practice meditation, yoga, tai chi and/or qi gong, consider taking your practice outside.
“There are a lot of qi gong on YouTube people can do, if they’re not comfortable in a studio,” said Jerry Bolin, qi gong instructor at Yoga Prana. “They also can take their practice outside. It’s better to be done in nature, and possible to do it without any physical contact with anybody.”
The internet also is filled with all kinds of yoga videos and guided meditations, or consider finding a quiet place inside or outside, sit comfortably, close your eyes and simply breathe. You might find this practice more challenging than it looks, but a change in attitude might be a welcome surprise.
All activities have been cancelled for Senior Circle members, but advisor Jena Morga still is keeping tabs on the 2,500 people who actively participate in its many programs, outings and gatherings. Senior Circle is sponsored by Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
“While our activities are currently dark to protect the health of our most vulnerable population, we are still providing support for seniors involved in the group by sending information on local senior resources and health education updates by email and mail,” she said. “We want to be sure to stay connected especially during this time of social distancing.
“In the meantime, I want to create a virtual book club for us,” she added. “I want to find a program online that brings everybody’s face up so we can continue one of the most popular aspects of this group.
“We come up with a list of books for the year and each time we meet, we spend the first 15 minutes talking about the book and the rest of the time talking about how the book relates to people’s personal values, beliefs and lives. We have such informative and wonderful discussions.
“I do worry about their emotional well-being and their physical well-being right now,” she said.
Reading is a guilty pleasure many people indulge in on a regular basis until life and responsibilities get in the way. So now is the time to tackle those mountains of volumes silently screaming, “pick me next, pick me.”
Some people are spending their time binge watching shows like “Lucifer” and “Father Brown,” in addition to oldies like “Dallas” and “Wagon Train.” Since many people have large collections of movies, why not create your own film festival — Audrey Hepburn, Elvis, or Clint Eastwood maybe? Then there’s also the Hallmark Channel for all the feel-good movies anyone could possibly desire.
The “World Famous Watch Man” is still the world famous Watch Man, a.k.a. Ray Lindström, but now he resides in Tucson since selling his stores within the Riverside Resort in Laughlin. However, you can’t keep a good entrepreneur down and these days he’s fighting evil high prices in a different way.
“Believe it or not, The Watch Man is selling watches on the internet, and eBay, and folks are still buying. I just can’t stop,” he said. “It’s not like the old days in Laughlin, but still lots of fun.”
Jon Flick, a former sports writer for the Mohave Valley Daily News, is “wrapping up a short story collection, ‘Fractured Flicksters.’ Writers have no problem with isolation.”
Popular area performers Kirk and Nicole Tracy, a.k.a. “Kid and Nic,” are posting “Quarantine Sessions” on Facebook, where they perform songs together and look like they are having fun doing them and sharing them. The couple also posted a video on Facebook performing gospel songs for those, like themselves, who couldn’t gather for regular church services.
Parents with young children are “home-schooling” their little ones. Camping, planting gardens and enjoying good food also are on the lesson plan.
Former business manager for the Daily News and Midwest transplant, Sue Anderson said one of the small nearby towns in Indiana put a driving scavenger hunt together.
“We were looking for things throughout the town,” she said. “That was so much fun and creative for the town square.”
“I’m spending my time slowing way down and not committing to our construct of time,” said Kameron Lord, of Appleton, Wisconsin, and former Bullhead City resident.
“The only things I have to get done daily is clean up after myself and shower. Everything else is spending time with my dog, my husband, Jason, and my mind.”
Maybe enjoying life at a slower pace is the whole point. Enjoying the details and the simple pleasures presented to us could very well be the take-away here.
