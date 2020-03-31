NEEDLES — The Needles City Council declared a local emergency due to COVID-19.
According to background information provided by city staff, the city and Needles Public Utility Authority have incurred additional costs to respond which can be reimbursed. The city/NPUA will also experience losses in sales and transient occupancy taxes, lost revenue from event closure such as the annual River Round Up Rodeo and the boat show, and golf course and utility revenues as a result of business closures.
City Manager Rick Daniels during the meeting said that there are about 2,200 residential accounts and about 417 commercial accounts in the utility department.
“Commercial accounts, although much smaller in number, represents 56% of sales,” said Daniels.
Daniels said that hotel tax revenues are down because of people not traveling. The city is also going to beef up its computer security since some employees are working remotely.
“This resolution is not adding any new limitations,” said Daniels.
The resolution states that a proclamation of local emergency will assist in coordinated public health response to reduce transmission and illness severity, assist health care providers, coordinate and mitigate public services that may be distributed from this emergency and mitigate any other effects of this emergency on the citizens of the city.
The background information stated that there are two pieces of legislation with a third under consideration that will reimburse businesses for the economic costs of responding to the virus and providing compensation for individuals that were furloughed or lost their jobs as a result of the virus. The state, county and local declarations will best qualify those businesses and individuals for compensation.
The local emergency shall remain in effect until such time that the council determines that the emergency conditions have abated.
The city council approved Resolution 2020-14 declaring the existence of a local emergency due to COVID-19.
Councilors Shawn Gudmundson, Ed Paget, Tona Belt and Timothy Longacre all voted yes, Mayor Jeff Williams was the presiding officer and Councilor Louise Evans was not present.
