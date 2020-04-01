KINGMAN — The Mohave County Department of Public Health was notified Wednesday of an eighth COVID-19 case involving a county resident.
The eighth case is an adult from the Lake Havasu area, the health department said. It is travel-related and the individual is hospitalized outside Mohave County.
It was the third confirmed COVID-19 case involving a Lake Havasu City resident. There have been four cases reported in Kingman and one in Bullhead City.
County health officials disclosed Wednesday that 265 conoravirus tests have been administered in the “major medical facilities throughout Mohave County.”
Those tests returned five positive cases and 168 negative results; 92 tests are pending.
The county does not report the number of tests conducted through private laboratories; it does, however, report any positive tests upon notification with three tests confirmed by private labs included in Mohave County’s total of eight positive cases.
Arizona has reported 1,413 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 29 deaths. Nationally, there have been more than 232,000 confirmed cases and at least 4,600 deaths.
Denise Burley, Mohave County director of public health, said test kits remain in short supply locally.
“Overall, there continues to be a shortage of test kits in Mohave County,” Burley said. “Individual hospital inventory varies based on use of tests and receipt of supplies.”
She said the “nationwide shortage of testing kits” has forced medical facilities and doctors to “be conservative” in administering tests locally.
“Nationwide, the overall concern is for the number of COVID-19 patients who require hospitalization will surpass the number of available hospital beds,” she said. “Due to limited testing capacity at this time, decisions regarding testing performed in hospitals and by healthcare providers are made using the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee testing prioritization guidance.”
She added, “The Mohave County Public health Department, local hospitals, and healthcare providers have been utilizing the CDC and ADHS guidelines to determine the need for testing. The prioritization of testing is primarily due to a shortage of testing kits, and the need to use the limited kits available for the high priority groups. If there was no shortage of test kits, additional testing could improve disease surveillance.”
She said the county has received three disbursements from the cache of Strategic National Stockpile supplies set aside for Arizona.
“The amount received was based on Mohave County’s total population in relation to the state,” she said. “We have been working diligently over the past few weeks to fill resource requests for healthcare facilities, first responder agencies, long-term care facilities and provide providers using these supplies.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors, meanwhile, has made some coronavirus-related modifications for its Monday meeting.
“The in-person call to the public portion of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meetings has been suspended for the time being, starting with the April 6 meeting,” county Communications Director Roger Galloway said in a news release. “However, comments can still be submitted to the clerk of the board no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday prior to each board meeting.”
Written comments can be delivered to the clerk of the board via electronic form or dropped off in person at 700 W. Beale Street, Kingman, The timely received written comments will be publicly read during each board of supervisor meeting.
“Also, in an effort to follow the federal government’s recommendation of keeping a group size to 10 or less people, limited attendance by the public will be allowed if they choose to speak on public hearing items,” the release said. “Members of the public are expected to follow ‘social distancing’ during the meetings and be at least six feet apart. No audience member should be seated directly next to each other or directly in front or behind each other during the meeting.”
