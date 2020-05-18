KINGMAN — More than two months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors authorized restructuring some of the reporting elements involved in informing the public of disease tracking.
The board voted to add a number of age brackets, replacing the current five age categories with nine categories. The county also began listing “recoveries” as a charted category. Denise Burley, director of the Mohave County Department of Public Health, said that at least 73 people have recovered following a positive test for COVID-19. Previously, the county did not provide a tally for recoveries. The Arizona Department of Health Services does not track recoveries, so many county agencies didn’t, either, because there was no state health agency requesting that information.
Burley said that if a person considered recovered subsequently tests positive again, it likely would be treated as a new case.
Mohave County announced six new cases on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 255. There have been 27 deaths attributed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
One case was reported in Bullhead City, involving a person in the 55-64 age group. That patient is in isolation, recovering at home; the case has been linked to a previously confirmed case. There have been 20 cases in Bullhead City with one death.
Two new cases were reported in the Kingman service area, which now has had 175 confirmed cases and 22 deaths. Both are in isolation, recovering at home, and each was linked to a previous case. One is a person in the 55-64 age group and the other is 65 or older.
Two cases in Lake Havasu City are described as both being 65 or older; one is hospitalized and the other is recovering at home. A trace investigation is ongoing for both cases. There have been 52 confirmed cases in Lake Havasu City with four deaths.
One new case in North County is described as being in the 20-44 age group. An investigation is pending.
Sup. Buster Johnson asked what citizens or employees should do if they know that restaurants and other businesses are not complying with national and state health directives issued for the pandemic. He said his office is getting many calls complaining of non-compliance.
Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin said concerned citizens and employees can call law enforcement officials or their local elected leaders if they wish. He said litigation is another available remedy.
Esplin said the marketplace will sort some of this out. He said businesses and employers may gravitate toward compliance when they learn customers are going elsewhere given their concerns about health and safety environments and practice.
Esplin said some employees may seek workman’s compensation, if eligible, when they believe they’ve suffered because of alleged compliance failures by their employers. And he said some who suffer non-compliance health-related job loss or other injury could, in some instances, be eligible to receive aid under various federal relief compensation packages filtering through lower levels of government.
