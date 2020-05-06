NEEDLES — A total of 2,329 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in San Bernardino County.
The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health also confirmed 101 deaths associated with the infection caused by the novel coronavirus.
According to the county health departent:
A total of 22,895 patients (9.5% test positive) have been tested. Of the 2,182 who tested positive, 61 are in the 0-14 age range, 46 in the 15-19 age range, 292 in the 20-29 age range, 384 in the 30-39 age range, 414 are in the 40-49 age range, 450 in the 50-59 age range, 342 in the 60-69 age range, 335 are in the 70+ age range.
A little more than 50% (1,177) of the confirmed cases are female; 1,141 (48.99%) are male. The gender of 11 cases, representing 0.47% of the total,
is unknown.
SBCDPH released the cities where there have been confirmed cases.
Adelanto, 32; Angelus Oaks,0; Apple Valley, 34; Barstow, 9; Big Bear City, 3; Big Bear Lake, 5; Bloomington, 33; Blue Jay, 0; Chino, 75; Chino Hills, 67; Colton, 82; Crestline, 9; Fontana, 279; Fort Irwin, 2; Grand Terrace, 14; Hesperia, 74; Highland, 74; Joshua Tree, 15; Loma Linda, 40; Mentone, 15; Montclair, 35; Morongo Valley, 6; Oak Hills, 12; Ontario, 182; Phelan, 9; Rancho Cucamonga, 121; Redlands, 130; Rialto, 120; Rimforest, 1; Running Springs, 3; San Bernardino, 286; Twentynine Palms, 5; Upland, 94; Victorville, 100; Wrightwood, 1; Yucaipa, 175; Yucca Valley, 11; Undetermined, 187.
The San Bernardino County health department has not listed a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Needles.
