KINGMAN — Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The department reported six new cases in the Kingman service area and two in the Lake Havasu City service area. The county now has reported 156 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 99 in Kingman, 40 in Lake Havasu City, 16 in Bullhead City and one in North County (Littlefield/Beaver Dam/Colorado City area). There have been 17 death, 12 in Kingman, four in Lake Havasu City and one in Bullhead City. All 17 have been patients age 65 or older.
Of the new six Kingman cases, one, who is 65 or older, is hospitalized and is linked to another case. The other five are all linked to another case, in isolation, and recovering at home. Three of them are 65 or older and two are in the 20-44 age range.
The two Lake Havasu City service area cases are both in isolation, recovering at home and linked to another confirmed case. One of them is in the 20-44 age group and the other is in the 45-54 age group.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 402 new cases statewide Wednesday, including 31 deaths. Arizona has confirmed 9,707 COVID-19 cases and 426 deaths. All but one of the state’s cases and all of its deaths have been reported since March 1.
Nevada officials have reported 276 deaths statewide from COVID-19 and more than 5,600 confirmed cases.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University places the number of confirmed cases at about 1.26 million with 74,000 deaths. There have been more than 170,000 recoveries. Some health jurisdictions do not track recoveries.
Worldwide, there have been 3.75 million confirmed cases and 263,000 deaths with 1.24 million recoveries.
The Navajo Nation, which includes part of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, has been hit hard, with at least 79 deaths and 2,599 cases reported on the sprawling reservation.
In other developments, 14 employees at county jails in Arizona have tested positive for the coronavirus, including four new cases in Maricopa County, two in Coconino County and one in Pima County, officials said Wednesday.
Officials previously said seven other jail workers in Yavapai County tested positive, including a Camp Verde Detention Center employee who died last week.
Three prisoners in Arizona’s county jails have tested positive — one in Maricopa County and two in Coconino County, where a new case was reported Wednesday night at the jail in Flagstaff.
In Arizona’s prisons, 64 inmates and 50 corrections employees have tested positive for the virus. Five inmates have died.
Prisons, jails and detention centers are believed to be vulnerable spots for the spread of the coronavirus because inmates with compromised health live in close quarters.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
