Mohave County now has a total of 82 COVID-19 positive cases. Seven new cases were confirmed late Friday afternoon. The contact investigations have been initiated with all seven. Five of the latest positives are in the Kingman service area and two are in the Bullhead City service area.
Both of the two cases in the Bullhead area are in the 20-44 year age range and are currently in isolation and recovering at home. One is epidemiologically-linked to another case and the other is not travel-related or epi-linked to another confirmed case.
All of the five Kingman service area cases are in the 65+ age range. Three are hospitalized with two of them epidemiologically-linked to another case and the third not travel-related or epi-linked to another confirmed case. The remaining two are both currently in isolation and recovering at home and epidemiologically-linked to another case.
There are now 26 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including the three deaths, 46 in Kingman, and 10 in Bullhead City
