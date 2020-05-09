KINGMAN — Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health. The county also reported the 21st death associated with the novel coronavirus.
Like the previous 20 deaths reported in the county, the latest was an elderly patient, described by health officials as a person 86 years of age or older whose positive test previously had been announced and had been linked to at least one other case.
It was the 16th death reported in the Kingman service area. There have been four in the Lake Havasu City service area and one in the Bullhead City service area. All have been patients 65 or older.
The 11 new cases reported Saturday included nine in Kingman, one in Lake Havasu City and one in North County, an area that includes Littlefield, Beaver Dam and Colorado City.
Saturday’s report raised the county’s total of confirmed cases to 186: 119 in Kingman, 45 in Lake Havasu City, 18 in Bullhead City and four in North County. No new cases were reported in Bullhead City; results from 500 tests administered during a testing blitz Saturday won’t be known for one to four days.
All nine new cases in Kingman involved patients 65 or over. Only one required hospitalization; the other eight are in isolation, recovering at home. All have been linked to previous cases.
The new Lake Havasu City case is in the 20-44 age group, linked to a prevous case and in isolation at home. That also was the description of North County’s latest patient.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Another round of testing is scheduled May 16 in Lake Havasu City. Sonora Quest Laboratories, which conducted testing blitzes in Bullhead City on Saturday and in Kingman on May 2, will administer nasal swab tests from 6 to 11 a.m. at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center on a first come, first served basis. Those wishing to participate should download a COVID-19 test form from www.sonoraquest.com/testingblitz.
Nearly 11,000 cases have been reported in Arizona with the virus infection blamed for 532 deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Nationally, there have been 1.3 million cases and 78,000 deaths associated with COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
