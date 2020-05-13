BULLHEAD CITY — A 19th confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Bullhead City.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported that there were eight new positive cases in the county, seven in Kingman and one in Bullhead City. The county still has not accounted for two people who reportedly tested positive at Saturday’s blitz in Bullhead City. No explanation has been given on when those patients will be added to the county’s total.
The new patient added to Bullhead City’s total Wednesday was described by health officials as being 65 or older. The patient currently is hospitalized, but the county’s information does not specify where that patient is being treated.
The patient’s case has not been linked to a previous case nor is it considered to be travel-related, meaning that at this time, the source of the infection is unknown.
The seven new Kingman cases are under investigation to track the source. One, a person in the 20-44 age group, is hospitalized. The other patients all are in isolation recovering at home; they include one person under the age of 20, three in the 20-44 age group and two in the 55-64 age group.
The county has reported 217 confirmed cases in Mohave County since mid-March, resulting in 24 deaths. There have been 147 cases and 19 deaths in Kingman, 47 cases and four deaths in Lake Havasu City, 19 cases and one death in Bullhead City and four confirmed cases in North County. All of the deaths have been patients 65 years of age or older.
The Arizona Department of Health Services has reported 12,766 cases and 594 deaths in Arizona. Nationwide, there have been 1.39 million cases and 84,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
The Arizona testing blitz continues Saturday with free testing from 6 to 11 a.m. at Lake Havasu City’s Aquatic Center. The testing is on a first come, first served basis and will be conducted by Sonora Quest Laboratories as part of an initiative by Gov. Doug Ducy and the Department of Health Services. Testing blitzes previously were held in Kingman on May 2 and Bullhead City on May 9.
