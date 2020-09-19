BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Department of Public Health on Saturday reported only one new confirmed positive case of COVID-19.
That came on the heels of a report of 12 new cases on Friday. Friday’s report also included one death.
Saturday’s new case involved a person in their 50s in the Bullhead City service area. The case is under investigation.
On Friday, the county health department reported the death of a person in their 60s in the Bullhead City service area who had not previously been listed as a positive case.
There were three other new cases in the Bullhead City service area, a person in their 20s, a person in their 50s and a person in their 60s. All three are under investigation to determine the source of the infection and contact tracing.
Other new cases in the county were four in the Kingman service area, three in the Lake Havasu City service area and one in the North County service area. All are under investigation. Six of those eight cases are patients under the age of 50 and four are under the age of 30.
The Kingman cases are one child age 10 or younger, one person in their 20s, one in their 40s and one in their 70s.
Lake Havasu City’s cases are child 10 or younger, one person in their 40s and one in their 70s.
North County’s new case is a person in their 20s.
The county has reported 3,773 confirmed cases since the report of the first case in late March. There have been 211 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19, all since early April.
