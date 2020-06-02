NEEDLES — A total of 5,501 people have tested positive for COVID-19 San Bernardino County.
There have been two positive tests of Needle residents.
The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health has confirmed 208 deaths associated with COVID-19
SBC released statistics on COVID-19.
A total of 64,604 patients have been tested. Of the 5,501 who tested positive, 198 are in the 0-14 age range, 150 are 15-19, 812 are 20-29, 999 are 30-39, 945 are 40-49, 995 are 50-59, 727 are 60-69, 670 are 70-and-older and the age s of five are unknown.
The department said 2,813 (51.14%) of the confirmed cases are male, 2,682 (48.75%) are female and the genders of six (0.11%) are unknown.
SBCDPH released the cities where there have been confirmed cases.
Adelanto, 81; Apple Valley, 69; Barstow, 18; Big Bear City, 3; Big Bear Lake, 6; Bloomington, 68; Blue Jay, 0; Chino, 859; Chino Hills, 116; Colton, 233; Crestline, 13; Fontana, 575; Fort Irwin, 2; Grand Terrace, 23; Hesperia, 133; Highland, 144; Joshua Tree, 15; Loma Linda, 73; Mentone, 23; Montclair, 105; Morongo Valley, 7; Oak Hills, 21; Ontario, 509; Phelan, 18; Rancho Cucamonga, 249; Redlands, 282; Rialto, 272; Rimforest, 1; Running Springs, 5; San Bernardino, 824; Twentynine Palms, 10; Upland, 153; Victorville, 219; Wrightwood, 1; Yucaipa, 218; Yucca Valley, 17; Undetermined, 134.
The SBCDPH has confirmed that two people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Needles.
