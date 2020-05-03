KINGMAN — The Mohave County Department of Public Health on Sunday amended its previous number of cases of COVID-19 while adding five new cases to the county’s total.
The county officially has 139 cases of COVID-19, according to a release Sunday afternoon from Roger Galloway, the county’s director of communications.
“The total of 135 was reported (Saturday),” the news release said, calling it a “discrepancy of one.”
In addition to the amended total, county health officials also changed the previous numbers of positive cases for all three cities in the county — adding one to the Kingman service area’s total and subtracting one each from Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City. The county now lists 15 positive cases in Bullhead City.
No other explanation was given for the discrepancy.
The five new cases include three in Kingman — two in the 20-44 age group and one in the 45-54 age group, all recovering in isolation at their respective homes. The two 45-54 cases have not been linked to a previous case and are not travel-related, the county health department said. The other Kingman case has been linked to a previously confirmed case in the Kingman service area.
The two other new cases are in the Lake Havasu City area with both recovering at home in isolation. One is in the 45-54 age group with a tracking investigation underway and the other is in the 55-64 age group and has been linked to a previous case.
The county’s total of 139 has 88 in the Kingman service area, 35 in the Lake Havasu City service area, 15 in the Bullhead City area and one in the Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City area.
All 14 deaths reported in Mohave County have been of people 65 or older: 10 in Kingman, three in Lake Havasu City and one in Bullhead City.
Arizona’s Department of Health Services has confirmed 8,640 cases in the state with 362 deaths. Nationwide, there have been more than 1.1 million cases, about 66,000 deaths and, according to Johns Hopkins University, more than 180,000 recoveries.
Worldwide, the COVID-19 totals are 3.5 million cases, more than 247,000 deaths and 1.1 million recoveries.
Recovery numbers for Mohave County and Arizona are unavailable; neither health department officially tracks case recoveries.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
