KINGMAN — Denise Burley said the best way for residents to stop an “alarming” increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Mohave County is simple.
“People need to pay attention,” said Burley, director of the Mohave County Department of Public Health. “It’s not only old people or occurrences at long-term facilities. Positives have been confirmed in our county with little children, teens, young professionals.
“This is community spread and it’s ongoing. People need to pay attention.”
On its COVID-19 situation report on May 14, the the health department reported a total of 236 confirmed cases and 25 deaths in seven weeks since the county’s first case had been confirmed. In the last month, those numbers have more than doubled to 583 cases and 64 deaths — 347 cases and 39 deaths in a 31-day period.
The spike has coincided with the reopening of many businesses that had been ordered closed in an attempt to slow the spread of the disease in Arizona. County Risk and Emergency Management Director Byron Steward said it wasn’t the reopening of the businesses that caused the spike, it was that many businesses reopened “without following the social distancing and other precautionary measures recommended by the governor and all public health experts.”
He said many local businesses have been diligent in following recommendations but “others have either intentionally or unintentionally ignored them.”
So have residents.
“Localized outbreaks in the county have been linked to large public events such as graduations or large family gatherings where it is likely that one or two sick individuals spread the virus to dozens of other attendees,” Steward said without citing specific events.
A surge in younger patients — there have been nearly 200 cases involving patients under the age of 40, including 14 age 10 or younger in the county — is a result. Both Burley and Steward noted that many people believe COVID-19 is affecting only the elderly population, especially in nursing homes, because a majority of the county’s deaths have been people over the age of 60.
While the elderly and people with underlying health conditions are more susceptible to serious effects from the disease, it is being carried into long-term health care facilities by younger people — staff, family members, vendors or visitors — who may have been asymptomatic or had only minor symptoms and didn’t consider their possible role in spreading the disease.
“The significant increase in cases in Mohave County over the past three weeks is very alarming,” Burley said, blaming it partly on the public’s lack of knowledge of, or refusal to adhere to, accepted health guidelines. “The case count, the problems of dealing with crowds and adhering to the simple basics of known guidelines may be too much for some, but common sense and a belief in the adage ‘We’re all in this together’ should strike home with most.”
“We have to do our best to fight this spike and bring it back to something reasonably acceptable,” Steward added. “We’re in this for the foreseeable future.”
