BULLHEAD CITY — Twelve new cases of COVID-19 in the Bullhead City service area were confirmed Tuesday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The health department reported a total of 17 new confirmed cases in the county on Tuesday, raising the ongoing total to 3,811. The health department also raised the number of recoveries to 3,057. There have been 212 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began earlier this year; there are 542 cases considered active.
The 12 new cases in Bullhead City include four people under the age of 30 — one 11-19 and three 20-29. One of the patients in their 20s has been linked to a previously confirmed positive case. The other 11 new cases remain under investigation to determine the source and contact tracing.
The other new cases in the Bullhead City service area are three people in their 40s, one in their 50s, three in their 60s and one in their 70s.
Four new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, all under investigation, are one person age 11-19, one in their 40s and two in their 60s.
One new case in the Kingman area, of a person in their 50s, also is under investigation.
According to the health department, 53% of cases have been in people under the age of 50. The average age for a positive case now is 47.7 years, though only 3% of the deaths have come from that age group.
The health department fact sheet indicated that the age of the average patient who dies from COVID-19 is 76.1 years. Seventy-four percent of the fatalities have been in people age 70 or older.
The health department also reported that the positive rate in laboratory testing now is 9.6%. The case fatality rate is 6%.
The county also reported a slight increase in cases last week from the previous week. There were 45 new cases from testing in the week ending Sept. 12 and 53 new cases from testing in the week ending Sept. 19. There have been 38 new cases reported thus far this week, although the report date and the test confirmation date may be different.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 595 new positive cases and 20 deaths on Tuesday. There have been 214,846 cases and 5,498 deaths statewide attributed to COVID-19.
