KINGMAN — Mohave County is implementing immediate changes to some of its policies because of the evolving nature of the coronavirus, COVID-19.
The Mohave County Public Health Department and county administration require these new policies to be put into effect immediately.
All county offices will now limit face-to-face interaction with the public as much as possible.
Members of the general public, for the time being, should conduct business via telephone, email, or regular mail.
If it is necessary for members of the public to drop off any documents, they can do so at drop boxes being set up at the county administration building. Also, development services will be doing the same.
If for some reason, it is absolutely necessary to interact face-to-face with county employees, members of the public should phone ahead to the involved county department and see if a meeting time can be arranged. Individuals who are sick obviously should not come to county facilities under any circumstances. This applies to all county employees as well.
All meetings in county facilities involving more than 10 people have been cancelled for 60 days, with the exception of Board of Supervisor meetings and Planning & Zoning Commission meetings.
The security guards at the administration building in Kingman are meeting visitors at the door and determining the nature of their business, in order that those visitors can be directed to the proper location. Visitors will not be permitted to loiter in any county buildings.
The Mohave County Public Health Department is not recommending county facilities be closed down at this time. However, due to limited telework capabilities, some departments will have employees on location for critical tasks.
Due to unknown factors dealing with the COVID-19 issue, other changes, modifications and restrictions may have to be put into place. Check for the latest news at the Mohave County website, www.mohavecounty.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.