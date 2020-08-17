BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Department of Public Health updated its Coronavirus Response Hub on Monday, reworking how the information is presented to the public.
Also updated was the number of cases considered recovered — now representing about two-thirds of the county’s total COVID-19 cases. Deaths represent 5% of the total cases.
According to data on the response hub — there was no news release generated by the county on Monday although the resumption of daily updates is expected to resume today — the county has had 3,326 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 2,161 considered recovered. There have been 175 deaths reported in the county.
New cases continue to level off, a highly encouraging sign. New cases had been at 277 or higher on a weekly basis for six consecutive weeks from June 6 through Aug. 1 — with three weeks of more than 400 cases — before dropping to 157 on Aug. 8. The total of new cases reported last week was 154, according to the county website.
According to the hub website, there have been 1,563 confirmed cases in the Bullhead City service area. The health department broke that down further with 973 in Bullhead City, 273 in Fort Mohave, 189 in Mohave Valley and 128 in other areas within the service area that also includes Topock/Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land.
Lake Havasu City has had 1,041 confirmed cases with 1,013 within the city itself and the remainder in outlying areas. The Kingman service area’s 604 cases include 442 in Kingman, 62 in Golden Valley and the remainder in other communities.
Seventy-one of the 77 cases in North County have come from the three communities of Beaver Dam, Littlefield and Colorado City, according to the county health department.
