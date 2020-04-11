KINGMAN — After a “day off” of positive cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County, Denise Burley warned against reading too much into the respite.
“Our patient count has slowed down a little bit,” Burley said Friday during a 20-minute meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “It went up the first part of the week, but just recently, we had a day off basically with no positive cases, so that’s a good sign.
“I’m not sure that I would say that’s a sign of things to come, but I do want to say that’s always a nice thing to see when we don’t have positive cases coming in the door.”
While no cases were reported on Thursday, one in Bullhead City was added to the list on Friday, then another in Lake Havasu City was reported early Saturday.
The county has reported 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including two deaths attributed to the virus. There have been four cases in Bullhead City, 11 in Kingman and 16 in Lake Havasu City. Both deaths occured in Lake Havasu City.
Burley, the director of the county’s Department of Public Health, gave supervisors an update on the local situation within the global COVID-19 pandemic that has sickened more than 1.7 million people and claimed more than 108,000 lives.
The United States has reported more than 526,000 confirmed cases with 20,557 deaths and 30,298 recoveries in the 76 days since the disease caused by the novel coronavirus was first reported in the country. Arizona, which does not track recoveries, has reported 3,393 cases and 108 deaths.
Burley said the county health department was looking into setting up a site in Kingman to serve as an isolation center for COVID-19 patients.
“We’re moving forward with the isolation and quarantine site out at the fairgrounds,” she said. “We’re still collecting the cost associated with that.”
She said the department also is “working on the logistics of this,” including staffing requirements, supplies, food, rules and security.
“There’s a lot of pieces to that activity that we still need to continue to resolve,” she said.
Noting that a majority of the 434 tests performed at the four hospitals in the county have been performed at Kingman Regional Medical Center, Burley said that was a result of the hospital having the supplies on hand to administer those tests.
As for a relatively small amount of tests being conducted in a county with more than 200,000 residents, Burley said it was because supplies are precious and protocols are stringent for the hospitals. People cannot get a test on demand.
“Generally, twice a week, we get a new matrix with new testing protocols, basically,” Burley said of guidelines created by the Arizona Department of Health Services on who should be tested. “As that occurs, those hospitals and health care providers are adjusting.
“The testing criteria is relatively strict and testing supplies still are considered in a shortage place, so you’re not seeing that expanded testing out in the community.”
She also said that, with the county health department’s assistance in collective bargaining, the four hospitals each are acquiring 100,000 three-ply surgical masks to bolster their dwindling supplies.
She circled back to the relative slowdown of new cases at the end of the week and warned it was no time for residents and officials to become complacent.
“We can’t predict the future,” she said, noting that Arizona’s COVID-19 outbreak began “in the very central part of the state and it’s spreading outwards. That’s the trend so far. We clearly should not consider ourselves out of the woods yet and I think we need to be mindful of the fact that things could change very quickly.”
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Mohave County and Arizona haven’t reported “recovered cases” because that information isn’t available, Burley said.
“The state doesn’t even address that,” she said. “We don’t even have a way to collect that information; it’s not reported to us in any way.
“At this point, the state has no plans to post that and I’m not sure where they would even get that (information).”
