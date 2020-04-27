BULLHEAD CITY — The 11th case of COVID-19 in Bullhead City was reported Monday among four new cases in Mohave County.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health listed that patient as a member of the 55-64 age group recovering at home. The case was linked to a previous case reported by the county.
The four new cases bring to 100 the total of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Mohave County. There have been 60 in Kingaman and 29 in Lake Havasu City. There have been four deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the county, three in Lake Havasu City and one in Kingman.
There have been more than 6,700 cases confirmed in Arizona and nearly 1 million in the United States.
One of Monday’s new cases, a person age 55-64 from the Lake Havasu City service area, is hospitalized. The case has not been linked to a previous case nor was it travel-related, according to the county health department.
The county reported that 37 of the 100 cases have been in individuals age 65 or older.
Health Department Director Denise Burley said recent increases in numbers for Kingman and the 65-and-over age group likely are linked to the same source.
“We have some cases in a long-term care facility,” Burley said Monday during an hour-long meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “We’re addressing that. You’re seeing those numbers increase because of that.”
Burley did not identify the facility nor the number of patients linked to it.
Burley told the supervisors that the county will be acquiring a rapid test machine from the Arizona Department of Health Services. The machine, using a calibrated nasal swab, will be able to return results in as little as 13 minutes. But, she said, it is being sent with only 24 test kits designed specifically for use with the machine.
It will be used by the county health department in Kingman, primarily to use for patients of long-term care facilities, whom Burley called “our more vulnerable.”
But after the initial 24 tests are exhausted, Burley said the machine will be useless until new test kits arrive.
“At that point, we don’t have any additional test kits for that rapid machine. ... We have put in an order for additional kits. ... Not available at this time and they’re not sure when they will be available, so we’ll have to wait and see.”
Medical facilities in Mohave County have performed more than 1,000 tests. Burley said she does not know how many tests have been performed by private practices or laboratories; testing numbers at those facilities aren’t tracked unless they return a positive result.
She added that as of Monday, Valley View Medical Center in Fort Mohave had only one unoccupied bed in its intensive care unit. Western Arizona Regional Medical Center had four of its 32 ICU beds available.
“Both hospitals, I know, have prepared for surge so they’re ready to open up additional spaces if need be,” Burley said. “That’s something they’ve already taken steps to ensure.”
She also said the hospitals appear to have ample supplies — test kits, masks and other personal protective equipment — on hand. But that is only enough to comply with the ADHS matrix on who should or shouldn’t be tested.
“There’s a prioritization for those test kits,” she said, describing three tiers. The first includes hospitalized patients with symptoms and health-care workers exhibiting symptoms. The second is long-term care patients with symptoms, patients 65-and-older with symptoms, people with underlying health issues who are exhibiting symptoms and first responders with symptoms.
The third tier is workers in critical infrastructure with symptoms, others with symptoms and first responders regardless of symptoms.
A fourth tier would include everyone else.
“They’re not able to test a lot of people who fit into this third priority group,” Burley said. “They are focusing primarily on (groups) one and two.”
State Rep. Leo Biasiucci is trying to facilitate acquisition of more tests from the University of Arizona by health care facilities, both private and public, in Mohave County.
