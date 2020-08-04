BULLHEAD CITY — Two more deaths in the Bullhead City service area were included in Tuesday’s COVID-19 situation report from the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The deaths of one person in the 60-69 age range and one in the 80-89 age range raised the county’s total to 150 during the pandemic. Sixty-six of the deaths have been Bullhead City service area residents — from Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land in Arizona.
Both deaths were from previously reported positive cases.
The county reported 29 new cases, raising the total to 3,058. Fifteen of the new cases were in the Bullhead City service area, where the number of positive cases stands at 1,409.
Thirteen of the cases remain under investigation; two have been linked to previously reported cases. The new cases include one person 11-19, two 20-29, three 30-39, three 40-49, four 50-59, one 60-69 and one 70-79.
Ten new cases were reported in the Kingman service area with seven under investigtion and the other three linked to a previous case and recovering at home. The cases are one 11-19, three 20-29, one 40-49, one 50-59, one 60-69, one 70-79, one 80-89 and one 90 or older.
Two new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area are both under investigation. They are one person 30-39 and one 40-49.
Two new cases in North County also are under investigation, one 11-19 and one 70-79.
There have been 965 confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area with 30 deaths, 607 cases in Kingman with 54 deaths, 64 cases in North County with no deaths and 13 cases counted by the county despite an address being unavailable.
There have been 1,394 recovered cases; recoveries are updated by the county health department each Monday.
