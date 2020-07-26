KINGMAN — On Sunday, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 from within the Bullhead City area.
Overall, there were a total of 22 new confirmed cases and one death in Mohave County.
The person who died was a previously reported case from the Lake Havasu area, and in the 80-89 age range.
Of the Bullhead City area cases, 12 remain under investigation. Two of these people are ages 11-19; two are ages 20-29; one is age 30-39; two are ages 50-59; and five are ages 70-79.
The three other people in the Bullhead City area with new confirmed cases of COVID-19 are recovering at home and are linked to another case. One is in a youth age 10 or younger; one is age 20-29; and one is age 50-59.
Mohave County classifies the Bullhead City service area as people from Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock, Golden Shores and Arizona land owned by the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe.
Six of the cases were in the Lake Havasu area. All six remain under investigation. One is in a youth age 10 or younger; two are ages 30-39; two are ages 40-49; one is age 50-59.
One case was in the Kingman area, in a person age 40-49 who is recovering at home and is linked to another case.
There now have been 1,228 positive confirmed cases in Bullhead City, including 58 deaths; 880 such cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including 21 deaths; 528 in the Kingman area, with a total of 47 deaths; and 49 cases in “North County.”
A total of 126 people have died in Mohave County from COVID-19.
Total positive cases to date in the county is 2,685.
County Public Health workers make contact with all people who have confirmed cases of the virus and encourage self-isolation for 10 days to two weeks, depending on their symptoms and unique work and living situation.
Public Health then identifies the people who have been exposed to the confirmed case through contact tracing and encourages them to self-isolate until the people are past the point of possibly developing the infection.
Ways to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when unable to social distance.
- Maintain social distancing of at least six feet.
- Stay at home if at all possible.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with anyone who is sick.
- Stay home when you are sick, or if you are not an essential employee.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Beware of false rumors and attempts to discredit COVID-19. It is not a hoax. Check reliable sources when new information comes out.
COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
For people with mild illness, individuals are asked to stay home, drink plenty of fluids, and get rest. For people with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, individuals are advised to seek health care, using telemedicine where available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.