KINGMAN — The COVID-19 pandemic claimed three more lives in Mohave County on Tuesday.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported Tuesday morning that three people from Kingman, all age 65 or older, had died from the virus. The deaths raised the county’s death toll to seven people.
One of the three deaths Tuesday was in a patient who had not been previously confirmed to have the coronavirus, although it was linked to a previous case, according to the health department.
The other two deaths were people who previously had tested positive for COVID-19; both also were linked to another previous case.
Later Tuesday, the health department added four new positive cases to the county’s total, raising the number of confirmed cases to 105. There have been 41 new cases reported in the last seven days.
The most recent positive cases include three people in the Kingman service area and one in the Lake Havasu City service area. The Lake Havasu patient, age 65 or older, is hospitalized. One of the Kingman patients, also 65 or older, also is hospitalized. The other two new Kingman cases — one 55-64 and the other 65-or older — are both isolated and recovering at home, according to the health department.
Of the county’s 105 cases, 64 have been reported in the Kingman area, 30 in the Lake Havasu City area and 11 in the Bullhead City area, which includes Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley.
The health department has tracked 1,092 tests performed in the county with results still pending on 49.
The 65-and-over age group has reported the most cases, due in part to an outbreak connected to a Kingman long-term care facility, with 41 cases. There have been 32 cases among patients age 20-44, 16 in patients age 45-54 and 15 in patients age 55-64. There has been only one confirmed case in the county in a person under the age of 20.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
