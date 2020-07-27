BULLHEAD CITY — Seventy new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — 45 in the Bullhead City service area — were reported Monday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The department’s situation report also listed five more deaths in the county, all from previously reported confirmed cases, raising the count to 132 deaths blamed on the novel coronavirus.
The county also reported that recoveries in the county are now placed at 962 — an increase of 314 from last week. Recoveries monitored by the health department are reported each Monday. All cases that have not resulted in death or confirmed recovery are considered to be active cases.
There were 377 new cases reported in the county last week, which was a slight decline from previous weeks. That was encouraging to health department director Denise Burley.
“We can be happy to say that we’ve seen a decrease from previous weeks for the first time in months. That’s not cause for celebration but it is progress for sure,” Burley said. “We still had 377 cases reported out last week, which is still among the highest four weeks since the pandemic started.”
Burley said there’s anecdotal indication that more businesses are requiring people to wear face coverings. She said that will help slow the spread of the virus.
Burley said community spread from groups and gatherings of too many people continues to be a problem. And she said there’s statistical proof that spread within households is occurring.
“Family members are sharing the virus within their families and some friends of course, so the recommendation within that is, if people are experiencing symptoms, to wear a mask and social distance even within the household. We recognize what a challenge that can be,” Burley said.
The five deaths reported Monday were three in the Lake Havasu City service area — patients 50-59, 60-69 and 80-89 — and two in the Kingman service area — one 40-49 and one 80-89.
A majority of the new cases reported Monday are under investigation for the source and severity of the infection.
One of Bullhead City’s new cases, that of a person in the 40-49 age group, is known to be hospitalized. Five others — three children age 10 or younger and two people 40-49 — have been linked to a previous case and are recovering at home.
The remaining 39 cases are under investigation and include two children age 10 or younger, three age 11-19, one 20-29, 11 in the 30-39 age group, four 40-49, five 50-59, nine 60-69 and four 70-79.
All 15 cases in the Lake Havasu City service area are under investigation. They include two people age 11-19, one 20-29, three 30-39, four 40-49, one 50-59, three 60-69 and one 70-79.
Six new cases in North County involve one person 11-19, four 20-29 and one 40-49. All are under investigation.
Four cases in Kingman have been linked to one or more previous cases and all are recovering at home. They include one person age 11-19, one 40-49, one 50-59 and one 70-79.
Totals by service area: Bullhead City has had 1,288 confirmed cases and 58 deaths; Lake Havasu City 904 confirmed cases and 24 deaths; 537 cases and 50 deaths in Kingman; and 56 cases and no deaths in North County, a designation that includes the communities of Beaver Dam, Colorado City and Littlefield.
Countywide, there have been 2,785 confirmed cases.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,813 new cases on Monday. There have been 163,827 cases and 3,304 deaths statewide.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
