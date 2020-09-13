KINGMAN — There were three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no deaths as a result of the virus, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The county reported Sunday that one case is in a person age 20-29 from the Bullhead City service area. Another case is in a person age 20-29 from the Lake Havasu City service area. The third case is in a person age 30-39 from North County.
All three cases are under investigation by county health workers.
This latest information brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county to 3,735. There have been 206 deaths related to the novel coronavirus since the county began collecting data last winter.
There have been reports of 2,863 people in the county who have recovered from COVID-19. Recovery totals are updated on Mondays.
People across Mohave County in the 30-39 age group have had the highest number of confirmed cases: 572. Those in the 20-29 age group have had 549 confirmed cases.
People in the 50-59 and 60-69 age groups have had 543 and 517 cases, respectively.
Arizona has had 207,002 cases of the virus.
Embry Women’s Health-Apollo Healthcare & Diagnostics continues offering free COVID-19 at three drive-through testing sites in Mohave County from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at these Mohave Community College campuses:
- MCC - Bullhead City, 3400 Highway 95
- MCC - Kingman, 1971 Jagerson Ave.
- MCC - Lake Havasu City, 1977 W. Acoma Blvd.
